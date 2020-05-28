Winfield celebrates National Teacher of the Year: Tabatha Rosproy

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Small town Kansas didn’t look so small Wednesday evening as Winfield held one heck of a party for one of its own — dozens took part in the special drive-by celebration for National Teacher of the Year Tabatha Rosproy.

Rosproy’s community came out full throttle to celebrate her recognition with signs, floats, streamers, and a whole lot of smiles.

“We just had the best time — it was incredible being named National Teacher of the Year during a pandemic,” Rosproy said. “We weren’t sure there was going to be a celebration, but I know Winfield and they brought it big for me and I couldn’t be prouder to be from here,” she said.

Rosproy is the first preschool teacher to win the award and the first Kansan to do so in more than 60 years.