In anticipation of our next winter storm, A Winter Storm Watch has been issued. It will go into effect this evening and will not be allowed to expire until we get into Thursday evening.

Where counties are shaded in blue this is where the heaviest snow is expected to track, between South Central and Eastern Kansas into the Kansas City area. Areas like Wichita and Emporia could get up to half a foot of snow more. There will not be as much snow to the north and west but hazardous travel will still need to be monitored.

Before the snow starts, we will continue to have gusty winds as our next cold front moves through. Temperatures have already started to cool down to the north and west but the Wichita Metro will briefly turn mild again before the drop begins.

Moisture will stream into the area tonight and blossom after sundown. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible between South Central and Southeast Kansas, there will be some snow to the west and a wintry mix in the middle will need to be monitored.

While everyone is sleeping there will be a switch from rain and ice to snow. This will make the Thursday morning commute slick and slower. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow which will reduce visibility.

It will take most of the day for the snow to move out. Western Kansas will be drier and start to see the clouds break into midday. Wichita will not see the snow wrap up until late in the afternoon. The last few flakes will pull out of the area before we get into the evening.

Thursday will be much colder with highs at and below freezing but temperatures will start to warm back up into the weekend. However, temperatures during the overnights and early mornings will still be cold enough to refreeze any snow and ice that has melted during the day. After a warmer weekend, it is looking like conditions may turn unsettled again after Monday with temperatures cooling back down.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and storms. Hi: 63 Wind: SW/N 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 20 Wind: N/NE 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of snow. Hi: 28 Wind: N/NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 8 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 45 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.