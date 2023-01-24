Snow and rain are on the way. Most of the moisture in the region is to our south early this morning but it is heading in our direction.

Before the bulk of the wintry and wet weather arrives, reduced visibility will be an issue due to dense fog. Temperatures are below freezing too which means there could be a slick spot or two where there is fog, especially on elevated surfaces.

As snow and rain cross the Kansas/Oklahoma line mid-morning there will still be some fog to the north.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect and wintry weather will likely follow a path that stretches from Southwest through South Central and Eastern Kansas. Plan to include extra time during your drive as conditions will be slower and slick.

It will be a chilly day with most highs only reaching the 30s. However, where moisture is expected we will still be able to get above freezing.

This will help support more rain than snow during the afternoon.

Once we get into the evening and after the sun goes down there will be a gradual switch to all snow. It will work up I-35 and track northeast through the night. Most of it will be gone by the time the Wednesday morning commute gets going but road conditions will still need to be monitored closely.

Snowfall totals do not look to be too significant and should not exceed 4″. Higher totals will be in Oklahoma, around the state line, and into Southeast Kansas.

The rest of the work week is looking pretty dry after today. There is a small chance for some flurries to the north Wednesday into early Thursday but impacts will be at a minimum.

High temperatures improve by the end of the work week but winter cold quickly strikes back over the weekend as a potent cold front moves in.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of snow and rain. Hi: 39 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 15 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 28 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 10 Partly cloudy, windy.