Snow is in the process of wrapping up and should be completely done by daybreak.

Even after the snow stops falling, we will need to take it slow and take it easy on South Central Kansas roads and side streets. They will likely be snowy and slushy.

This is why a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect as late as 9am.

Snowfall amounts are still coming in early this morning. Most of them have been between 1″ to 1.5″.

Clouds will be slow to break the rest of the day and a northwest breeze will keep us chilly.

There is a small chance for some flurries or light snow showers to the north and west later today but accumulation will not be an issue as it will be very little to none.

Brace yourselves for the next bitter blast. Rebounding temperatures Friday will be short-lived as an arctic front moves in over the weekend.

There will also be moisture nearby at times after today and with temperatures staying below freezing into next week that means there will be more chances for snow ahead.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 39 Wind: NW/W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW/W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 28 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 28 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy.