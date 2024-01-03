Skies will be dry through the middle of the week but some of us still need to be ready to encounter a slower commute. Dense fog will be possible this morning between Central and Eastern Kansas. Temperatures to start the day are below freezing so some slick spots are possible, especially on elevated surfaces.

As the fog lifts some sun will start to break free around midday. We gradually return to sunshine during the afternoon with more seasonal highs in the 40s. Winds will be light too.

There are a couple of features to dissect on Storm Tracker Radar. There is some moisture to our south that will continue to move away from us. A system in the making farther west is what our attention will be focused on over the next 36 hours.

This is what will become our first wintry and wet storm system of the new year. Thursday morning will be dry. Moisture begins to move in from the southwest during the afternoon and will mainly be in the form of rain. As temperatures drop during the evening and rain spreads into more of the area there will be a switch to snow and a rain/snow mix to the west.

The Friday morning commute is looking tricky and drivers would be wise to anticipate hazardous and slower travel. While the day will start with some snow and a mix this moisture will gradually break apart through the day and will not be as widespread by the time Friday comes to a close.

The best chance for accumulating snow will be to the south and southwest. Some winter weather alerts may be coming to account for this potential.

Saturday will be drier but we will need to brace ourselves for a similar set up beginning late Sunday and early next week. Another wintry and wet system swings through during this time so travel will need to be monitored again as everyone heads back to work after the weekend.

The drop in temperatures associated with these storm systems is not anything we cannot handle but we will also need to be sure to bundle up and dress warm. Let us not forget about our furry friends too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 45 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 37 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 38 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 35 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.