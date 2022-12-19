Allow some extra travel time before you head out the door this morning. A cold rain and light slushy snow are tracking through the area. Use extra caution while driving through Central and Eastern Kansas where slick conditions will be possible.

Most of this moisture will move out by the afternoon. There will be some sun to the west but cloud cover will hold tight farther east.

As another front swings through our temperatures will begin to turn colder. Highs in the 30s and 40s will feel much like December. Even though it will be a chilly day, this will be mild compared to what is ahead.

Another system is expected to swing through later this week which will bring snowfall to the area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a few of our northernmost counties to account for the wintry weather on the way.

Some snow will start late Wednesday and more snow showers will develop into Thursday. We area getting close to the Christmas holiday so if you or family members will be on the roads or in the skies later this week, prepare now for slower travel.

In addition to the snow there will also be dangerous cold. A big dip in the jet stream will bottom out temperatures between Thursday and Friday. Wind chills will likely be below zero.

Be sure to bundle up with high temperatures only reaching the single digits. After the brutal cold we will gradually see temperatures rebound.

There may be another system that swings through over the weekend but so far it is looking mainly dry for Christmas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 42 Wind S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 40 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 23 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 30 Lo: -1 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 7 Lo: -7 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 9 Lo: -1 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 19 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 29 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 32 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.