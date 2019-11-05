Woman and 5 cats killed in Missouri house fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIBLEY, Mo. (AP) – A western Missouri woman and several cats are dead after fire broke out in a house.

WDAF-TV reports that the fire broke out Tuesday in the small town of Sibley, about 32 miles northeast of Kansas City. The 74-year-old victim’s name has not been released.

A relative says the woman died of smoke inhalation. Firefighters found at least five cats dead in the home, and another 15 to 20 that survived the blaze.

Relatives at the scene say the woman rescued cats and would give them away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories