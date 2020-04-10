Live Now
Woman shot dead in Rooks County

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a woman Thursday who was shot overnight in Rooks County.

On April 8, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to 701 Spruce St. in Woodston, Kan., after receiving a report that a woman had been shot at her residence. On Thursday, April 9 at 12:08 a.m., the 36-year-old woman, later identified as Charity Northrup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance Thursday at around 1:15 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate. No threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident.

The investigation continues.

