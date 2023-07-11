Most of the showers and storms have moved out as another complex dove south late last night.

Even though many of us are much drier, some fog to the southwest could slow down commuters this morning.

There is a small chance for a storm or two to pop up to the east later this morning and into the afternoon but most of us will stay dry while the sun is up.

The afternoon will be warmer with widespread highs in the 90s. Dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s will make it feel steamy with heat indices approaching the century mark.

During the evening we will need to monitor our northernmost counties for a chance of seeing a strong to severe storm.

Most of the stormy activity in the region should miss us but a storm or two could skim our area.

Wednesday starts dry but we will need to be sure to hydrate and brace ourselves for the hottest day of the week. High temperatures will approach the century. With the humidity factored in, heat indices will exceed 105 and reach dangerous levels. We will likely see some heat alerts get issued soon. Temperatures will be slow to cool back down after Wednesday but the weekend ahead is looking more comfortable.

There will also be more chances for storms. Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Even though Western Kansas looks drier, we will likely need to monitor conditions through the overnight to the east.

Spotty showers and storms will be around through the day and night Thursday. The entire area has an equal chance of seeing a strong to severe storm.

The coming days do not resemble a washout scenario so even though storm chances last through the weekend we will also be able to get in some dry time.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.