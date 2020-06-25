Workforce Centers: In-person services closed due to COVID-19 exposure, virtual series available

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas confirmed Thursday that an employee at the Wichita Workforce Center tested positive for COVID-19.  The Wichita, Butler and Sumner Workforce Centers are closed to the public until further notice. However, virtual services will be available by calling 316-771-6800 or visiting their website.  

“We were notified this afternoon that an employee at the Wichita Workforce Center tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” said Keith Lawing, Workforce Alliance President and CEO.  “There is also additional testing and monitoring of employees taking place while the facility undergoes a disinfecting, deep cleaning.”

The Workforce Centers implemented safety procedures when it reopened for public access in May. The protocols included mandatory face masks for staff and customers, health and temperature screening, frequent cleaning of surfaces in public areas, and installation of plexiglass barriers and floor markings for social distancing throughout the center.

The Workforce Alliance said they have been in contact with the Sedgwick County Health Department for contact tracing procedures to find and monitor any other potential exposure.

