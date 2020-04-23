WPD arrest Wichita man on federal firearm and drug charges

WICIHTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police arrested 33-year-old Dontreal Banks of Wichita Thursday on federal firearm and drug charges, and a federal parole violation, stemming from ongoing gun investigations.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Wichita Police Department’s Violent Crimes Community Response Team (VCCRT) officers and WPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700 block of West Anita.

Dontreal Banks was arrested without incident during the execution of the warrant.

Officers also recovered a rifle, handgun, heroin, ecstasy, and ammunition during this arrest. A vehicle was also located that is believed to have been involved in the earlier April shooting case.

Banks is currently on federal parolee and was released into the custody of the United States Marshall’s Service. Additionally, Banks has also been arrested and convicted of charges that include robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal discharge of a firearm, and possession of drugs.

The case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The case number is 20C023914.