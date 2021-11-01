WPD brings out officers and barricades for College Hill Halloween Fun

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Halloween in Wichita has traditions like College Hill Trick or Treat.

“We are just happy to be here to help put a lot of minds at ease,” said WPD Officer Veronica Hill.

Hill was part of a small contingent of officers at the event. Streets were also blocked off around parts of College Hill.

Hundreds showed up to enjoy dozens of displays.

“It’s such a wonderful time to be running around and meeting your neighbors, saying hi to people, enjoying great costumes,” said Jason Kraus. “And a wonderful feel for the neighborhoods that we have in Wichita.”

Jason and his family stopped by the UFO house for Trick or Treat.

The UFO house is new this year to College Hill.

“My wife got the design and what she wanted for the idea,” said Grant Rine.

Rine always has a display for Halloween. This year he built a large UFO to go in his front yard.

“So we just started building it from the ground up,” said Rine. “The biggest trouble that we had was the dome. The acrylic dome. I had to have that custom made in California.”

WPD hopes they can offer peace of mind and safety at the same time for what has become a very large College Hill tradition.

“Closing off the roads like this allows for them to have kind of a safe experience,” said Officer Hill. “They can worry about one less thing which is just cars driving through here. Now we have distracted driving more than ever.”

Parents said they appreciated the extra safety while taking their little ones around for candy and fun.

“It’s that one time of year where you can just wear something crazy and be out and be normal,” said Huy Ly. “This is fun.”