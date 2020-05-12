WPD going after traffic violations on and off Kellogg

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – More Kansans are driving and Wichita police are taking notice.

WPD is keeping track of accidents on and off Kellogg.

“Well we continue to see our highest crash locations around the intersections around Kellogg and a lot of it is speed-related, unsafe turns and red light violations,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay talked about crime numbers this week, and that includes a larger number of drive-by shootings.

“We continue to see the drive-bys rise,” said Ramsay. “There is often a gang connection or there is some personal beef.”

Ramsay says, while they have a plan in place to deal with more drive-by shootings, they are seeing a drop in some other crimes. Burglaries are down.

But one area police focus on is the areas on and off Kellogg. High accident locations include Kellogg & Hillside as well as along Broadway, Seneca and Rock.

“So enforcement is always one of the options,” said Ramsay. “The reality is people need to be responsible. They need to be kind on the roadways when someone is trying to get in. When the light turns red you need to stop.”

Ramsay said, in an effort to keep the numbers from going higher, they will not be giving warnings on and off Kellogg at the intersections.

“But I can assure you the traffic enforcement at those intersections, there is going to be little to no breaks for those that are violating the rules,” said Ramsay.