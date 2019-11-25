WPD Homicide investigations working overtime

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) -Wichita Police homicide detectives are working up to 18 hours in some cases with a recent spike in homicides.

Five homicides in two weekends is nothing new for the month of November.

“So, two years ago in November we had seven,” said Captain Brent Allred with WPD. “In 2016 seven homicides in November.”

It puts a strain on a department that has seven dedicated, full-time investigators.

“The detectives have worked extremely hard. I’m extremely grateful for what they do up here,” said Allred. “And the commitment that they make when they are here. When they are here they are not with their families.”

Allred says the detectives know the victims had family members, so they work to find justice as quickly as they can.

Sometimes that means pulling resources from other areas to get cases to the DA’s office for charges.

“We’re getting ready to charge one of the new ones here in a day or so,” said Allred. “I mean we bring in whatever resources that are necessary. And a lot of times the Lt. that’s in charge of the homicide will make the decision on how many detectives or officers we need in. Not only do we bring in the detectives, but we have our violent crimes community response team that’s assigned to investigations.”

That response team can go out and do interviews, track down leads or help handle the cases in different ways.

Allred says it’s part of the department planning and protocol to assign other resources to homicide when it’s needed. And with the holidays coming he knows many of them will still be working overtime and asking for new information.

“Some of these cases we get a lot of help. Some of them we don’t get much,” said Allred. “See something, say something. Call that hotline number. Or Crime Stoppers with a tip.”