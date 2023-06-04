WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is hurt following a shooting in south Wichita late Saturday night, according to Wichita Police.

It happened near S. Meridian and W. MacArthur just after 11:30 p.m.

Wichita Police were responding to a disturbance call.

An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the upper torso, according to police.

A teen girl had a bullet go through her shirt, but police said she wasn’t hurt.

“Investigation is ongoing. We do have video footage. We had witnesses and citizens that gave us their information. Now, we’re just trying to follow up to determine the basis of the shooting,” said Wichita Police Sergeant, Joshua Lewis.

As of Saturday night, police do not have a suspect in custody.