WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) — Wichita Police are searching for a one-year-old child, saying they’re concerned for the child’s welfare.



WPD is looking for Kamryn Nordman, 1, and James Nordman, 41, after the child’s mother arrived home and said her daughter and boyfriend had been gone for several hours.



Police were first called to a report of domestic violence at 12:20 a.m., Wednesday, in the 1000 block of South Christine.



Authorities say the woman reported James was at home with their child while she was away. When she arrived home, James and Kamryn were gone.



WPD says James and Kamryn may be in a 1999 Chevy trailblazer with a Kansas tag reading 388 MGG.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the case number to reference is 22C012343.