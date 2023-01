WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to Wichita Police, a woman was hurt following a drive-by shooting in south Wichita early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1,400 block of George Washington Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a 57-year-old woman called 911 after she had been hit.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Wichita Police.