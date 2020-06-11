Live Now
WSU President Dr. Jay Golden releases statement following KBOR special meeting

Dr. Jay Golden, image courtesy of WSU website

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University president Dr. Jay Golden released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“I stand with the Kansas Board of Regents in its support for freedom of speech and for diversity and inclusion. I look forward to continuing our efforts in advancing the mission and vision of Wichita State University for all of Shocker Nation.

Kansas Board of Regents statement (June 10, 2020)

Sincerely,

Dr. Jay S. Golden

President, Wichita State University”

The Kansas Board of Regents held a special virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the future of Wichita State University president Jay Golden.

