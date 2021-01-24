WSU researchers hoping to change the manufacturing world

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 3D printing can be used to make just about anything, but researchers at Wichita State are hoping it can be used to help change the manufacturing world. These scientists are working with the University of Kansas and Kansas State to help bring an end to wasted materials in manufacturing through the use of 3D printing.

This is part of WSU’s convergence sciences initiative which brings scientists from different fields of study together to tackle one singular problem.

WSU’s Dr. Gisuk Hwang says a lot of materials, and especially metallic materials, are wasted through this manufacturing process.

“Traditionally what we did was start with a bulk material, then you can motion a cut out in the material, so then we can build a structure,” explained Dr. Hwang. “Depending on the shape and the process and so forth, but usually we throw out half of the material or more than half of the material.”

Dr. Hwang believes this convergence sciences project can use 3D printers to help solve the problem.

“We’re trying to come up with a 3D printing technique to minimize the waste,” Dr. Hwang said.

This is a long three-year project for the university, but by the end, Wichita State could be making manufacturing history.

“The dream technology will be, you can buy a 3D printer at home, and then you can design the product you want,” added Dr. Hwang. “Then hit the send button and then you can actually make the product at home.”

Dr. Hwang believes this dream technology is about 10-20 years away according to him, but he does say to look at the work this project is trying to accomplish as the first step into the future of manufacturing.