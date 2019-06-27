WWII explosives found in deceased veterans home causes scare

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Wakeeney residents may not be in danger but were put on alert when when possible World War II era explosives were found inside an area residence.

The WaKeeney Police Department blocked Warren Ave from N 4th St to N 3rd St as a precaution due to information we… Posted by WaKeeney Police Department on Thursday, June 27, 2019

A family was clearing out the home of a deceased relative, a US military veteran, when the family mentioned a possible small collection of World War II armament memorabilia in the homeowners possession.

Shortly after, the family discovered the box storing older grenades and WWII era explosives.

Some family members contended that items were inert, or inactive, while other members claim the deceased was sure they were active.

The bomb squad approaches home containing World War II grenades in Wakeeney, Kansas. (Courtesy: Wakeeney Police Department Facebook)

Not to take chances the family contacted local police shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The Wakeeney Police Department cleared the residence and blocked a large radius of Warren avenue from north 4th street to 3rd street as a precautionary measure shortly before 1 p.m.

In a statement from Wakeeney Police on social media, they say “There is not danger to the public at this time.”

Wakeeney police contacted KHP as is protocol, to bring in a special bomb squad unit to take care of the device.

The bomb squad is on the scene now, surveying and creating a plan for safe removal of the items from the residence.

