Zookeeper apprenticeship?: Sedgwick County Zoo offers unique summer program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’ve got a teen who likes working with animals, the Sedgwick County Zoo has a unique opportunity that may be what your child needs.

“The zookeeper apprentice program is a great opportunity for students to learn really what the basics of zoo keeping is really like and see if this is a career path that they’re interested in,” said Sedgwick County Zoo Education Specialist, Ashley Locke.

The zoo has three summer programs available for teens ages 13 to 17 years old. Participants can learn zookeeping to learning about environmental interpretation.

Locke said the zoo is taking a number of precautions to keep everyone safe, such as sanitizing, having members wear masks and wiping down high traffic areas.

