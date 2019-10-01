Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Health
Most Wanted
Photo Galleries
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Crews battle south Wichita apartment fire
Top Stories
Patrol: Fleeing driver kills Illinois man in Kansas crash
Motorists get eyeful as porn plays on electronic billboard
Wichita City Council considers private dining area at Naftzger Park
One dead in crash on I-135 and K-254
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Text Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Tracking the tropics
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
The Big Game
Top Stories
Steelers break out of funk, stomp Bengals 27-3
Top Stories
‘The Rush’ | September 30, 2019
Browns coach: Choke of OBJ doesn’t belong in NFL game
Broncos’ Chubb out for season with torn ACL
NFL suspends Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
Community
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Main Street Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Give a Little
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Search
Search
Search
Veterans Voices
Honoring the fallen at Pearl Harbor
Iraq War veteran helps veterans find freedom through Virginia boat club
Service animal helps improve veteran’s quality of life
D.C. bakery eases veterans’ transition to civilian life – one scone at a time
‘Life’s not over’: Disabled veteran dedicates life to lifting up others
More Veterans Voices Headlines
92-year-old veteran dances his way through Navy service
D-Day survivor remembers bloody battle 75 years later
Buffalo Soldier recalls service in all-black Army cavalry
Service dogs change the lives of American military heroes
Veteran-owned coffee shop breaks stereotypes for female veterans
Ladies supporting ladies: Military moms gather for support while their children deploy
First black Army deck warrant officer remembers piloting duck boats during WWII
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
One dead in crash on I-135 and K-254
Feet from the finish line: Andover man dies after being struck by lightning
Machinists union strike underway at Andover’s Sherwin Williams plant
7-year-old girl dead in southeast Kansas murder-suicide, man in critical condition
Weather
DEA reopens in Garden City to combat drug trafficking and violence