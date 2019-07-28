1 dead, 4 hurt in wrong-way car crash in western Kansas

Finney County, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and four others are hurt after a wrong-way car crash in western Kansas.

It happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. in Finney County, about a mile west of Chmelka Road.

A truck was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit an oncoming car. The car tried to avoid the truck but lost control.

The passenger in the car, 47-year-old Par Lay, died in the accident. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The three passengers in the truck were all injured, two with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.