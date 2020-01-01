Live Now
2 dead in plane crash near suburban Kansas City airport

OLATHE, Kan. (AP ) –The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people have died in a small plane crash near a suburban Kansas City airport.

The plane went down near the Johnson County Executive Airport, Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Overland Park police say the plane was on fire when first responders arrived at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said a single-engine Mooney M20S crashed “under unknown circumstances” shortly after leaving the airport.

The aircraft was destroyed. Further information was not immediately available. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

