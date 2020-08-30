2 killed, 1 injured in vehicle collisions near Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, Kan. (KSNW) – A series of collisions on a one-way street in Mount Hope has killed two and seriously injured a third.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a car driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of K-96. The resulting collision killed two people.

Mount Hope & Colwich Fire responded to the scene. Emergency crews said they could not identify the bodies because they were so severely burned.

Around 2:30 a.m, while crews were on the scene and cleaning debris and investigating the crash, another wrong-way driver drove through the accident scene and suffered minor injuries.

