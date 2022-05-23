(NewsNation) — From a young age, most people are encouraged to “just be yourself.” However, it’s not that easy, especially in the workplace.

According to a new study by JobSage, 64% of American workers are hiding something from their employer. The poll consisted of more than 1,900 workers, and 37% of employees say they hide political views.

Roughly 36% of employees hide information about their families, but over half say that not being authentic impacted their mental health.

More than 3 in 5 say that after being authentic, they were treated differently at work, most often treated unkindly or ignored.

Why are we hiding?

49% of people don’t want to make people uncomfortable

43% of people fear being stereotyped

41% of people don’t want it to affect their career advancement

41% of people fear discrimination

40% of people don’t want to damage connections with coworkers

Are there consequences to hiding our authentic selves?

55% of people say that not being authentic at work impacts their work

49% of people have worse working relationships

37% of people are unable to do their best work

35% of people have lower retention

34% of people have decreased productivity

33% of people put less effort into work

According to the survey, men and women are equally likely to be hiding something from their employer but for different reasons. Among men, 66% are hiding something because they don’t want to make their employer uncomfortable, and 62% of women are concerned with portraying a stereotype.