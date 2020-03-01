84-year-old celebrates leap year birthday

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Imagine having a birthday every four years. Well, that’s the reality for one Kansas woman who was born on February 29, 1936.

Betty Jean Shinogle was born in a leap year, which is why she celebrates her real birthday every four years.

“Well, we had a wonderful diner in Dodge City at the Dodge House and there were 13 of the family members there and we had special cakes made and there were presents,” said Shinogle.

The 84-year old says she celebrates her birthday alongside her daughter and granddaughter, both of whom have birthdays within days of each other.

“Well, we have three of them, my daughter’s is on the 26th and mine is on the 28 or 29, and Darbie, the granddaughter is on the 1st. So, there are three birthdays in a period of three days. And we always celebrate them together. And we almost always have a family meal,” said Shinogle.

She says her granddaughter special ordered birthday cakes, for all three of them to enjoy at their diner.

