A bicyclist is dead following collision in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) A 78-year-old bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle. Police say the collision happened around 10 a.m.

Officials say, Harold Carson, 78, was riding his bicycle westbound on highway US56 near the intersection of northeast 60th ave, when he was hit by a car also heading westbound.

Troopers say they believe Carson was hit while trying to make a U-turn.

LATEST STORIES: