A new era: Bell family excited to continue legacy as Chiefs head to Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, thousands of fans watched the nail-biting Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans–including the Bell Family.

Mike Bell’s nephew, Blake Bell, is the latest member of the family to play for the Kansa City Chiefs.

” You know he’s caring out this tradition, you know, the Bell family tradition in Kansas City,” said former Kansas City Chiefs player, Mike Bell.

This the first time in 50 years that the Chiefs head to the Super Bowl.

“We’re just excited to be here, excited to be in the AFC championships game, and have Blake a part of the team in Kansas City and it just adds to the excitement,” said Bell.

He says seeing him play with the Chiefs is a full circle moment for Blake.

” He came to all the games all those years we brought him here, you know, me and Mark bring our families here to all the games and then now here he is as a player it’s almost unreal,” he said.



The Bell family will be headed to Miami to in support of Blake as he makes his debut in Super Bowl.

