Woman accused in 2019 deadly Downtown Wichita crash back in court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A woman, accused of a deadly accident in Downtown Wichita, was back in court Friday after a fatal 2019 accident that killed two people and injured two others.

Mia Collins is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven other counts, including fleeing and eluding. Attorneys for Mia Collins made several motions, to drop charges or exclude evidence from her upcoming trial.

The defense wants to exclude comments Collins made to police, while she was in the hospital, recovering from injuries that she had received in the crash.

The defense argues the detective did not ask if Collins was on prescription medication or if she was not in the proper state of mind to give statements, after undergoing surgery.

The detective at the time, Sgt. Joseph Camp, testified that she was coherent and gave the statements willingly, and cried when she learned two people had died in the crash.

“She made a comment that she didn’t mean to kill those people,” said Camp. “She said that she didn’t stop and went Southbound on Broadway, trying to get away from the police officer.”

The judge did not rule on the motion to exclude or suppress the defendant’s statements. Instead, attorneys will be back in court on August 20th. Several motions will be heard then, including a motion to dismiss murder charges.

The judge did rule that evidence from a license tag reader can be used at trial.