Several injured after van and Wichita police Tahoe collide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities responded to an accident Tuesday afternoon in southeast Wichita involving a Wichita Police Department Chevy Tahoe and a van.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of George Washington Boulevard and Harry.

An officer informed authorities that he had been involved in a crash at the intersection.

A witness reported to investigating officers that a mini van heading east on Harry ran a red light and struck the Wichita Police Department’s Chevy Tahoe heading north on George Washington Boulevard.

Five occupants inside the van were transported to the hospital to checked for their injuries.

“The officer received injury to his left leg and was transported to a non-emergency clinic,” said Sgt. Dan Binkley, Wichita Police Department.

Police said the driver of the mini van may be cited for running a red light.