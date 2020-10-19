Big turnout at Intrust for early voting this year

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The line to get in for early voting wrapped around the front of Intrust Arena on Monday.

“Just taking advantage of the days off that I have that way I don’t have to worry about my work schedule getting in the way of me voting,” said Nicholas on Monday. “It’s important to have my voice heard and my vote count.”

Sedgwick County now has close to 320-thousand registered voters so they expected a big turnout this year.

“We did anticipate big numbers for turnout this morning for folks wanting to vote before they head over to work,” said Melissa Schnieders, Deputy Election Commissioner for Sedgwick County. “And we see that we are catching up on the line. We don’t expect quite the line after today and first day of voting is always busier.”

Schnieders said they brought in extra people to make sure the could keep that line moving.

“I don’t mind the line. No, not at all,” said Bernard Knowles. “That’s part of it. We all got to take our turn to go ahead and vote so it’s the Constitutional right.”

Advance ballots can also be dropped off at Intrust, which is considered the so-called “mega site” in the county for early voting.

“It’s going smoothly,” said Schnieders.

The county says it has seen many more people registering to vote lately. With that in mind the elections officials also brought in more workers specifically to get the names entered into the system.

“Yes, so early voting is happening now,” said Schnieders. “If you come to a site and you are not entered yet you can (vote) we can get you manually entered. It just takes a few minutes longer.”

Early voting continues on Tuesday at Intrust Arena from ten in the morning to seven at night.