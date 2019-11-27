Black Friday: Hours, ads and apps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/WDTN) – To help you make your Black Friday plans, here’s a look at the schedules released by major retailers. Click the store name to see ads. Some stores are waiting to post their ads.

Academy Sports+Outdoors Sales have started. Stores closed Thursday. Friday hours 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Barnes & Noble Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open Friday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond Open Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to midnight. Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Buy Sales have started online. Store hours Thursday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Big Lots Open 7 a.m. – midnight on Thanksgiving, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday.

Burlington Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open Friday 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Cabela’s Specials start Wednesday. Thursday hours are 8 a.m. – 6 pm. Black Friday 6-hour sale begins Friday at 5 a.m.

Costco Wholesale Closed for Thanksgiving. Open Friday 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy Regular hours. Pharmacy will be open fewer hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Some sales have started online. Store hours Thursday 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Friday 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dillard’s Closed Thursday. Towne East store open Friday 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. Towne West store open Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Dillons Stores Closing at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Pharmacies closed Thanksgiving Day. Normal business hours Friday.

Dollar General Open Thursday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

DSW Open Thursday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Family Dollar Open Thanksgiving Day but closing a couple of hours early. Opening at normal hours Friday and staying open until 10 p.m.

Five Below Open Thursday 6 p.m. – midnight. Open Friday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

GameStop Online specials start at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Most stores open Thursday 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. The store at Towne East Square is open Thursday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Gordmans Open Thursday 3 p.m. – 1 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m.

H&M Sales start at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Closed Thursday. Open Friday 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Hobby Lobby Closed Thursday. Open Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Home Depot Online savings start at 5 a.m. Thursday. Stores are closed Thursday. Open Friday at 6 a.m.

HomeGoods Closed Thursday. Open Friday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

JCPenney Wichita stores will open from 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 10 p.m. Friday. The Salina store will be open from 2 p.m. – midnight Thursday and from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday.

Joann Closed Thursday. Wichita stores open Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Salina store open Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Kohl’s Online sales have started. Stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday and stay open until midnight Friday night.

Lowe’s Sales have started. Closed Thursday. Open Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Marshalls Closed Thursday. Open Friday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Menards Closed Thursday. Open Friday 6 a.m. “6-Hour Savings” event ends at noon. Other deals continue through Saturday.

Michaels Open Thursday 5 p.m. – midnight, Friday 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Office Depot/Office Max Shop online at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Stores closed Thursday. Open Friday at 8 a.m.

Old Navy Open from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday.

Petco Closed Thursday. Open Friday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Petland Closed Thursday. East Wichita store open Friday at 10 a.m. West Wichita store open Friday at 11 a.m.

PetSmart Online sales begin Thursday. Stores closed Thursday. Open Friday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Pottery Barn Some sales have started. Closed Thursday. Open Friday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Ross Dress for Less Open Thanksgiving 6 p.m. – midnight. Friday 7 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sam’s Club Shop online Thursday. Stores open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Target Sales have started online. Store hours 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday.

TJ Maxx Closed Thursday. Open Friday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Towne East Square Mall will be open Thursday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m., but some stores will not be open. Friday hours are 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Towne West Square Mall will be open Thursday 6 p.m. to midnight, but some stores will not be open. Friday hours are 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s Closed Thanksgiving Day. Friday hours 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Ulta Online sales start at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Stores open Thursday 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Von Maur Some sales have started. Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open Friday 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Walgreens Online sales have started. Most stores will be open regular hours Thursday and Friday.

Walmart Sale begins online at 9 p.m.Wednesday, and in stores at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Whole Foods Market Open Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

BLACK FRIDAY APPS

Flipp This app lets you search flyer deals and coupons by item, brand or category to quickly find deals in your area.

Price Cruncher This price comparison app allows you to save your favorite items and compare prices.

Rakuten Ebates is now Rakuten. It is a cashback website is offering shoppers “double cash back” at participating retailers for a limited time.

Santa’s Bag The Santa’s Bag app allows you to budget presents for everyone on your Christmas list.

ShopSavvy Find deals from popular stores. Use your phone to scan the barcode of any item and compare prices.

Shopular The app will notify you of coupons and other deals. Users can also communicate with each other and share saving tips.

Swagbucks Get cash back while you shop online at more than 1,500 retailers, including big names like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

The Coupons App Find deals, coupons and online promo codes from over 100,000 retailers and get notified when more deals become available.

LATEST STORIES: