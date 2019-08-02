Box office preview: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

“The Fast and Furious” is one of the most successful film franchises of all time. The eight movies have made more than $5 billion worldwide, and now they’re racing into new territory.

Dwayne Johnson puts a little extra furious in the fast franchise for “Hobbs and Shaw.”

“It was very important that we delivered a movie that still had a sense of reverence to the “Fast and Furious” world, but also, it was important to have our own identity,” he says.

Part of that identity reflects Johnson’s personal heritage with a shoot in Hawaii.

“I’m so happy that so many people have been moved by the showcasing of our Samoan culture,” he says.

The other half of this dangerous duo was Johnson’s foe in previous chapters. Jason Statham returns with his own film family. Vanessa Kirby joins the cast as an onscreen sibling.

“The first scene I’m in, Dwayne let me beat him up,” she laughs.

Statham’s character, Deckard Shaw, has made his own adversary, a genetically-engineered supervillain played by Idris Elba.

“The opportunity was here to try and create a bad guy that could go up against Jason and Dwayne,” Elba says.