Caged puppy pulled from Illinois lake

LAKE KAUFMAN, Ill. (WAND/NBC News) – A puppy is recovering after she was tossed, inside a cage, into an Illinois lake.

Bryant Fritz, a middle school teacher, spotted a cage floating in the water as he was fishing on Lake Kaufman Saturday.

“As I was walking, I noticed there was something strange in the water and as I walked closer I noticed that there was a dog crate in the corner,” Fritz says.

He says once he got closer, he realized there was an animal inside.

“I started taking off my layers of sweatshirts. It was about waist deep and she started shaking really, really bad,” he recalls.

He says there wasn’t anyone around and was shocked no one had seen her before him. He could tell she had been out there for a while.

“She was shaking uncontrollably,” Fritz said.

He rushed the dog to a veterinarian who was able to save her. He hopes to adopt her once she’s been cleared from the hospital.

Fritz has a message to the public.

“If they’re in a situation where they can’t responsibly take care of a pet, there are other options,” he said.

The Champaign Police Department opened an investigation into the case on Monday.

LATEST STORIES: