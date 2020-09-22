City workshops incentives to bring jobs, boost small business

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The city council of Wichita is working on a small business idea, to get a big boost to the economy.

“This is a move that just makes sense,” said city council member James Clendenin. “With the right planning, dollars and cents.”

The council workshop on Tuesday focused on getting incentives in place for small businesses. It includes tax breaks, fast-tracking business plans for new business and other incentives.

“Still a work in progress, to be sure,” said Clendenin. But the idea could get a vote in just a couple of weeks.

Some small businesses in Wichita say any news is good news when it comes to boosting development.

“Get folks out of their living room,” said Rebekah Rine, inventory manager at Watermark Books & Cafe.

Watermark is in the Douglas Design district where there are already many small businesses from wine to food to jewelry and books.

“Get them not just shopping with their fingertips, but get out and about in the community spending money here locally,” said Rine. “Keeping dollars right here in Wichita.”

Rine says she hopes to see new businesses. She also loves the idea for incentives to grow small businesses that are already here.

“That’s the idea,” said Clendenin. “We love new business. We love growth and we are on that. But if you can grow existing business, that is a real win.”

Clendenin says the council is continuing to adjust and make changes to the economic development policies in place. And with big business incentives still in play, he says the council wants to go after growing small business.