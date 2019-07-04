‘Close the Camps’ protests target detention centers

(NBC News) Hundreds gathered Tuesday at protests across the country, demanding changes along the border.

The protests come one day after a delegation of Congressional Democrats visited immigrant detention centers in Texas and reported overcrowded, unsanitary conditions and allegations of troubling abuse from those being housed there.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro posted from the tour, where he says women told him they weren’t allowed to shower or take medications.

“One of the women said that she was told by an agent to drink water out of the toilet,” Castro said.

Border officials say the accusations are “completely untrue” insisting there are “ample supplies.”

Meanwhile, there is also growing frustration over an investigation by the non-profit organization ProPublica that details a Border Patrol private Facebook group with posts demeaning members of Congress and mocking migrant deaths.

“The agents on Facebook who expressed such contemptuous and racist attitudes ought not to be there. They ought to be fired,” New York’s Rep. Jerry Nadler said Tuesday.

NBC News has not independently verified the Facebook group and has not seen the posts.

In a written statement Customs and Border Protection calls the posts “completely inappropriate” adding “any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable.”

