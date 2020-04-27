County working a plan to open for business again

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – With the Governor of Kansas expected to announce new stay home changes on Thursday, Sedgwick County is working a plan for change.

“I know people are anxious but we really want to do it correctly and safely,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

Byrne says the county health administrator, Dr. George Minns, will make a recommendation to the county commission this week or early next week.

“We will have to open in phases,” said Byrne.

While Byrne says no decision has been made, she says they are in the middle of working a plan.

One county commissioner, Jim Howell, said this week he wants to meet as soon as possible to talk it over.

“Unfortunately the special meeting of the BoCC planned for tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 has been cancelled. This would have been our chance to discuss our thoughts on how to reopen Sedgwick County AND make recommendations to Dr. Minns (hopefully to not issue a new “stay-at-home-order”) AND to develop our plan based on our local data and our local hospitals,” wrote Howell this week. “Looks like the governor is about to unveil her plan that includes extended statewide control. I think we should speak up before the governor moves forward.”

Commissioner Lacy Cruse says during COVID19 they have made some tough decisions. Cruse says it has been hard on businesses and people staying home both personally and financially.

“But now we have to understand if we open things up the virus is still here,” said Cruse. “If we don’t take it seriously as far as wearing masks and sanitation, and being clean we are going to see a second wave.”

Cruse said there will be tough decision ahead.

Several doctors in Wichita wrote a letter this week saying the county is not ready to open for business again.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my professional career,” said Dr. Sheryl Beard, a family physician. “But we are not ready to open up again. So we have a long way to go, Sedgwick County does, as far as testing.”

Dr. Beard says this is a tough decision and says she knows how hard it has been on business, families and individuals.

“It’s a tough decision to protect the public. So, no, not ready in the sense of testing. And I feel like a lot of the public are very aware of the severity of the illness and some are hesitant to believe that it’s really that bad,” said Dr. Beard. “So I think community education and protective measures are needed. So there’s a lot that needs to go in to reopening and I think we are not quite there yet.”

County commissioners are expected to get a recommendation this week or early next week on making changes to the stay home orders, assuming the Governor makes changes this week. Currently Sedgwick County is operating under state orders that are set to expire early next week.

Byrne says they will take a measured approach and look at stay home orders, state orders and recommendations. They are also studying other plans already in place in other areas along with local COVID19 numbers and the number of hospitalizations as well as deaths and recoveries. Hospital readiness and testing in the county will also be considered.