Fatal motorcycle crash in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms a man in his 50’s has died in a motorcycle crash in northwest Wichita.

The two vehicle crash occurred at around 2 p.m. Wednesday involving a motorcycle and GMC Yukon SUV on northbound I-235 near Zoo Boulevard.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Authorities are unsure if he was wearing a helmet.

The three passengers of the Yukon were not injured.

The right lane of I-235 Northbound has reopened. The interchange at Zoo Boulevard is closed.

Police are still investigating the scene.

