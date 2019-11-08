Feel the warmth safely this winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some reminders for keeping your family warm this winter:

Have a working smoke detector in your home

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the risk of dying in a house fire is 54 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked.

Check the date on the back of the smoke detector

Smoke detectors feature a manufacturer’s date on the back side. If it’s more than ten years old, it needs replaced.

Close before you doze

Remember to close your bedroom door when you go to bed to slow the spread of smoke in the case of a fire.

Plug space heaters directly into wall

Do not use an extension cord or power strip for your space heater. The heater is likely to make the cords work overtime, posing fire risks.

Get your chimney inspected annually

The NFPA recommends an annual chimney inspection to clear the flues of any bird nests or creosote, the natural byproduct of burning wood. According to Angie’s List, a chimney inspection can cost $100 to $250.

