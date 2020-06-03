Ferguson elects first female African American mayor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — Ferguson, Missouri elected its first female and first African American mayor Tuesday night.
Ella Jones defeated Heather Robinett, both councilmembers, taking 53% to 46% of the vote in an election that had been delayed about two months by COVID-19.
About 1,000 people who usually volunteer to be election workers declined because of the disease, and election officials lowered the number of polling places from 360 to 160 in St. Louis County.
Jones’ election comes nearly six years after the death of Michael Brown, a black teenager shot and killed by a white police officer.
His death prompted protests in Ferguson similar to recent protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minnesota police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,170, with 222 deaths
- Stadium-sized asteroid heading close to Earth this week
- Police release video of alleged shooter who fired on officers at 21st and Arkansas
- AMC Theatres has ‘substantial doubt’ it can remain in business
- Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail