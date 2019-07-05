Fines for illegal fireworks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire and police crews spent the Fourth of July patrolling the city.

Stationed in hot spots, looking for people shooting off illegal fireworks, they found a lot.

“Last night, there was somewhere between 40 and 60,” Wichita Fire Marshal Stu Bevis said.

He said a lot of those fines were handed out to people shooting off illegal fireworks and a lot of the calls his firefighters took were from upset neighbors.

“When people don’t pick up after themselves, they shoot in the wee hours of the morning, and they just aren’t nice to the neighbors that own the house next to them or live whatever or care about their property, that’s where we have a lot of issues,” he said.

Bevis said even if you think your fireworks are cool enough to put in the trash, think again.

The Wichita Fire Department also responded to a house fire in the north part of the city that was caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

“Don’t put them back in the garage or in your trash can until they’ve soaked because they can be smoldering for a long time,” he said.

Police crews will be patrolling for illegal fireworks through the weekend and Bevis said to remember to stay safe.

