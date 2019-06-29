Fire at Wichita apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Departments were dispatched to an apartment fire Friday night that left two buildings ruined and several without home.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Harry street and Oliver in the 4900 block of east Harry street.

Emergency crews were able to evacuate much of the apartment complex and put out the fire quickly.

Two people have been reported to have sustained some type of injury but have refused to be transported to hospital.

Smoke and fire damages were sustained to two of the buildings. Residents of those buildings are displaced due until repairs can be made to the apartment units.

Wichita Fire officials say an adult and two children were found on a balcony during the blaze. All three had smoke inhalation from the fire, but were checked out and released in good condition.

The American Red Cross will be providing assistance six of the apartment residents. Click here if you would like to donate.

Fire officials are still looking in to the cause of the fire.