WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters are battling a fire at 4300 W. 29th Street South Monday. The call came in around 3 p.m.

Crews are reportedly fighting a grass fire that was spreading towards a mobile home park, trying to stop it from spreading further.

This story is developing. We will have more information on KSN News at 5 and here on KSN.com as it becomes available.