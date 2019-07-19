Firefighters battle flames, heat in westside mobile home fire

Wichita, Kan (KSNW) – Wichita and Sedgwick County firefighters fought not only the flames during a Friday afternoon house fire, but the extreme heat as well.

Courtesy | Merry Murray

A resident of the Regency Mobile Home Park heard a loud pop. When he went out to see what the cause of the pop was, he found that his deck was on fire.

Additional crews from the Wichita and Sedgwick County fire departments were called in and an EMS unit was on scene to check on firefighters working in the heat.

The extra crews allowed for firefighters to provide relief so that they could take time out for short periods and not become overheated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.