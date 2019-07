GYPSUM, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in the town of Gypsum in Saline County are among many cleaning up from yesterday’s flood.

The Gypsum Creek has crested and is going down.

Most of the water in the town has receded.

About 2 miles of K-4 is closed south of the town because flood water has damaged the road.

It will be closed through the weekend.