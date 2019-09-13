'The Voice' returns!

'The Voice' returns!

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Voice' returns!"

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash near Cheney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash near Cheney"

Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019"

Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday"

Wichita citizens, candidates attend voter empowerment forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita citizens, candidates attend voter empowerment forum"

Joe Biden speaks at GM plant strike in Kansas City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden speaks at GM plant strike in Kansas City"

1-year-old girl struck killed by SUV in western Kansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "1-year-old girl struck killed by SUV in western Kansas"

Neighbors react to Northeast Wichita shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors react to Northeast Wichita shooting"

Sunday PM Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday PM Forecast"

Police: man arrested, shot 2 others during fights in SW Wichita

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: man arrested, shot 2 others during fights in SW Wichita"

Toddler, 2 men injured in northeast Wichita shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler, 2 men injured in northeast Wichita shooting"

Wichita police investigating possible hate crime after family's pride flag burned overnight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita police investigating possible hate crime after family's pride flag burned overnight"

Local News

'The Voice' returns!

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Voice' returns!"

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash near Cheney

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash near Cheney"

Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitans flock into city center for Open Streets ICT 2019"

Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday"

Wichita citizens, candidates attend voter empowerment forum

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita citizens, candidates attend voter empowerment forum"

Joe Biden speaks at GM plant strike in Kansas City

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden speaks at GM plant strike in Kansas City"

1-year-old girl struck killed by SUV in western Kansas

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1-year-old girl struck killed by SUV in western Kansas"

Neighbors react to Northeast Wichita shooting

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbors react to Northeast Wichita shooting"

Sunday PM Forecast

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday PM Forecast"

Police: man arrested, shot 2 others during fights in SW Wichita

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: man arrested, shot 2 others during fights in SW Wichita"

Toddler, 2 men injured in northeast Wichita shooting

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler, 2 men injured in northeast Wichita shooting"

Wichita police investigating possible hate crime after family's pride flag burned overnight

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita police investigating possible hate crime after family's pride flag burned overnight"

Weather

T.J.'s Forecast: News 3 at Noon Storm Track 3 Update

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "T.J.'s Forecast: News 3 at Noon Storm Track 3 Update"

Sunday PM Forecast

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday PM Forecast"

T.J.'s Forecast: Cold front brings showers and thunderstorms

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "T.J.'s Forecast: Cold front brings showers and thunderstorms"

Saturday PM WX

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday PM WX"

Weekend Weather Outlook

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Weather Outlook"

Friday PM WX Update

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday PM WX Update"

Friday Noon WX

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Noon WX"

T.J.'s Forecast: Becoming wetter and more unsettled across the region

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "T.J.'s Forecast: Becoming wetter and more unsettled across the region"

Thursday PM Weather

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday PM Weather"

KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Afternoon Update (Sept. 19)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 19)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Morning Update (Sept. 19)"

KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 18)

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KSN Storm Track 3: Evening Update (Sept. 18)"

Don't Miss This

Would you get a refrigerator safe to ensure your treats were safe from someone else's hands?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Would you get a refrigerator safe to ensure your treats were safe from someone else's hands?"

Rare François langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rare François langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo"

St. Louis hospital holds wedding for couple running out of time

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Louis hospital holds wedding for couple running out of time"

U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy confirms some UFO videos are the real deal"

“Seattle coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas”

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "“Seattle coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas”"

Weekend Box Office: It: Chapter 2

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Box Office: It: Chapter 2"

Pizza Hut and Cheez-it team up to create “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza”

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Hut and Cheez-it team up to create “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza”"

Oklahoma man says church members tried to pray gay away

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma man says church members tried to pray gay away"

Iowa fans turns beer money into fundraiser

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Iowa fans turns beer money into fundraiser"

Toddler allegedly given alcohol in Snapchat video

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Toddler allegedly given alcohol in Snapchat video"

Purdue University welcomes a robot delivery service

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Purdue University welcomes a robot delivery service"

Friday Football Fever

Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Eureka High to go back under their own lights on Friday"

Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 1

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 1"

Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 2

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 2"

Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 3

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 3 Video Pt. 3"

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 5

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 5"

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 6 Pt 1

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 6 Pt 1"

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 6 Pt 2

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Preview at 6 Pt 2"

Competitive Drive: Home grown and coaching his home team, Zane Aguilar strives for success

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Competitive Drive: Home grown and coaching his home team, Zane Aguilar strives for success"

Friday Football Fever Week 2 (Pt. 1)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 (Pt. 1)"

Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 2)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 2)"

Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 3)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video (Pt. 3)"

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Preview (6 p.m. Pt. 1)

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Preview (6 p.m. Pt. 1)"

D.C. Bureau

AG Barr, Lawmakers Meet to Discuss Gun Violence Solution

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AG Barr, Lawmakers Meet to Discuss Gun Violence Solution"

Reps back plan to stop abuse waiver system for refineries

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reps back plan to stop abuse waiver system for refineries"

House democrats reveal a new plan to lower prescription plans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House democrats reveal a new plan to lower prescription plans"

Reports: Whistleblower complaint involves Trump, Ukraine

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reports: Whistleblower complaint involves Trump, Ukraine"

Trump moves to revoke California's clean air waiver

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump moves to revoke California's clean air waiver"

Secretaries of agriculture call on Congress to pass USMCA

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretaries of agriculture call on Congress to pass USMCA"

Motorists may feel pain at the pump following Saudi Arabia oil attacks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorists may feel pain at the pump following Saudi Arabia oil attacks"

Congress grills social media companies on efforts to prevent online violence

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress grills social media companies on efforts to prevent online violence"

Democrats Continue Push for Action on Gun Control

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Democrats Continue Push for Action on Gun Control"

National/World

Orlando officer suspended pending investigation into arrests 2 children

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Orlando officer suspended pending investigation into arrests 2 children"

Family prays for miracle after son collapsed during football game

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family prays for miracle after son collapsed during football game"

Residents react to Stanley Park murder: “He did that to his own friend”

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents react to Stanley Park murder: “He did that to his own friend”"

About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained"

Thousands of young protestors gather in DC demanding action on climate change

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of young protestors gather in DC demanding action on climate change"

SUV drives through Chicago-area mall and crashes into store

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "SUV drives through Chicago-area mall and crashes into store"

Young Girl Mauled By Pack Of Dogs

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Young Girl Mauled By Pack Of Dogs"

White House's 'National Youth Sports Strategy' seeks to help low-income, underrepresented kids play

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "White House's 'National Youth Sports Strategy' seeks to help low-income, underrepresented kids play"

Sandy Hook Promise releases new back to school PSA

Mobile /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Hook Promise releases new back to school PSA"

Rare François langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rare François langur monkey born at San Francisco Zoo"

EEE victim ‘perfectly healthy to brain dead’ in 9 days

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "EEE victim ‘perfectly healthy to brain dead’ in 9 days"

NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents

Home /
Thumbnail for the video titled "NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents"