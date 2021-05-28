Fort Scott honoring those who lost their lives in defense of our country

Residents in and around Ft. Scott are once again honoring those who gave their lives in defense of our country.

They helped put flags in the ground at the Fort Scott National Historic Site. This was all part of the site’s annual “Symbols of Sacrifice” ceremony. 7,000 flags honor fallen soldiers, representing all branches of the military. The ceremony started as a way to honor the lives lost during 9-11, but has expanded over the past decade.

Carl Brenner, Fort Scott National Historic Site Program Manager, says, “As we moved forward we thought, it’s more than that, this is for everyone that keeps our country free and made that ultimate sacrifice, so we moved it to Memorial Day which honors them.”

The Ft. Scott National Historic site will be offering tours of the field at 10am and 1pm Monday. If weather permits, they will host a Patriotic Music concert before they lower the flags for the final time at 4pm.

