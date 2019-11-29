Foster homes needed for teens in Kansas

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 7,000 Kansas children are in need of foster care.

Lori Gonzales, chief program officer for EmberHope Youthville says especially now, foster homes are needed for children 12 and over.

“A lot of folks foster to take care of the littler guys but there’s a huge need to support the adolescents as well,” Gonzales tells KSN.

EmberHope Youthville offers foster care training and support for families.

Gonzales says, families often have fears or doubts about their ability to be a foster home but all that is needed is a willingness to go through training and maybe an empty bedroom in your home.

“We want to equip people with the ability to handle that as well as being on the sidelines…we want to support our families,” Gonzales said.

Visit emberhope.org for more information on foster care.

KSN is partnering with EmberHope Youthville for Wrapping It Up For Hope, a gift-wrapping event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Bradley Fair.

Bring your unwrapped gifts for the KSN crew to wrap for a donation toward EmberHope Youthville.