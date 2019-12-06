Four dead in jewelry heist shooting

Coral Gables, Fla. (NBC News) – A high-speed chase in South Florida ended in a deadly shootout Thursday.

Police say it all started at a jewelry store in Coral Gables. Two suspects tried to rob the store and exchanged gunfire with the owner. A worker is being treated for undisclosed injuries.

A short time later the suspects fled the scene and hijacked a UPS truck, kidnapping the driver.

A chase followed, as the suspects dodged cars and tried to elude police for about 30 minutes. They were finally slowed by rush hour traffic. Police moved in and the suspects were killed in a barrage of gunfire.

The UPS driver and a bystander were also killed, but it is not clear whose gunfire killed them.

